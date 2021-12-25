WhatsApp: Find out how to activate the ‘New Year’ mode in the application

A few days after the end of the year, the festive atmosphere it can be felt in the air, but there are some applications that go further and provide the opportunity to personalize your phone to get into the festivities, that is why WhatsApp joins the party and offers the option to change its characteristic green logo to a gold one, called Modo New Year.

However, to achieve this effect it is necessary to download an extra application, although it is not complicated and it is not necessary to provide personal information. These are the steps you must follow to change your WhatsApp a golden color.

How to change your WhatsApp to New Years mode?

First you need to download the Nova Launcher application

Once downloaded, open the app and choose the style you prefer for your cell phone

Later you must find a PNG image (without background) of the golden WhatsApp logo and download it

Once this is done, press the WhatsApp icon for two seconds, which will make a pencil appear on the screen

Press on the pencil and go to “applications”, then to “photos” and choose the image downloaded from WhatsApp gold

Click on the “Done” option and enjoy the new festive image to start a good New Year

