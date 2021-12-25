WhatsApp: the Christmas scam you should not fall for

WhatsApp can be used as a means to commit fraud (Photo: REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / File Photo)

The cybercriminals they are taking advantage of the Nchristmas for scam people through WhatsApp messages, which is why in infobae, we want to alert you so that you do not fall into the trap and learn to take care of this type of modality.

These days cybercriminals are sending a invitation via WhatsApp to rreceive a special greeting or holiday gift just by clicking on an attached link.

However, it is a trap planned by the attackers to make the victim click and download a trojan that gives them access to your personal information.

For this reason, even if people receive a Christmas chain, even from an acquaintance, they must distrust and choose not to open unknown links that offer gifts, prizes or some “free” incentive.

They take advantage of the Christmas season to make fraud (Photo: Archive)

According to ESET, a cybersecurity company, when attackers manage to open their malicious link, their next step in complete the fraud, which can lead to a page with a virus or make “updates” that are the download of a Trojan.

Are fraudulent campaigns they are characterized by the use of apocryphal elements to convince the possible victim that it is legitimate. In addition to impersonating Recognized brands or pages, you can use comments from presumed participants who have already won the award, profiles and reactions to them.

The methods of the cybercriminals They have evolved, since from going to spread their deceptions by email, now they do so through practically any platform that allows interaction with users such as messaging applications and chats.

Criminals can spread messages with supposed offers so that people fall for them (Photo: ComputerHoy.com)

According to the company there three simple recommendations that anyone can take into account so as not to become a victim of these cybercriminals who seek to commit fraud at all costs. The tips are:

-Do ignore to this kind of postsEven if they come from trusted contacts, it is very likely that they have also been misled.

-Eliminate this type of messages without interacting with them, since on the one hand it avoids becoming a victim and at the same time breaks with the distribution chain of the threat.

Added to that, Microsoft gives other recommendations to avoid falling into fraud on and off WhatsApp, which are:

-Be careful with what is shared on social networks, attackers could use your information against you.

-Be skeptical and scan emails and of messaging applications that contain links and / or that request personal information.

People should keep their devices safe (Photo: dpa)

-Use the multi-factor or two-step authentication to protect all your accounts (mail, social networks, messaging, etc).

-Make strong passwords, hard to guess. One way to do this is by using phrases instead of words so that you can easily remember them. Example: “I like basketball.” Use the spaces, they are harder to guess.

-Enable the function of the lock on all your devices mobile phones and request a PIN, fingerprint or facial recognition to unlock them.

-Keep up updated applications and operating system from your computer and mobile phone, as they are usually security solutions for active problems.

-Make sure all the apps on your device are legitimate. Don’t download apps from unknown places.

–Avoid using public Wi-FiIf you have to use it, avoid carrying out banking transactions or those that require your personal data, as these could be intercepted.

Remember that your safety is important, It doesn’t matter if it’s on social media or in real life, as you could be the victim of fraud.

