While Donald Trump promotes vaccination, LeBron James makes fun of covid-19

And now who understands them? Donald Trump and LeBron James they had a ‘war’ declared while the businessman was the president of the United States and after a few months of low profile they returned to the center of the controversy for covid-19.

Trump had a 180 degree turn over vaccination against coronavirus And, after being criticized for the time in which he took the necessary measures to combat covid-19, the former president of the United States surprised with some statements after taking the third dose.

“Look, the results of the vaccine are very good. And if you get (covid-19), it is very mild. People do not die when they receive the vaccine (…) Those who get very sick and need to be hospitalized are those who do not get vaccinated. But it is still your choice. Y if you get vaccinated, you are protected “, Donald Trump told Candace Owens of The Daily Wire portal.

While Trump promoted vaccination against the coronavirus, LeBron James surprised by creating controversy with a meme he posted on Instagram. The star of Los angeles lakers He made fun of Covid-19 by comparing it to the cold and the flu. Or was it a dart for NBA health protocols?

LeBron James and the controversial post on Instagram about covid-19

Featuring the famous Spider-Man meme pointing to two other Spider-Man, Lebron James generated controversy by mocking the covid-19 while Donald Trump promoted vaccination against the coronavirus.