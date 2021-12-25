Why are the New York Knicks an NBA Christmas tradition? | NBA.com Argentina

The New York team is the franchise that has played games the most on December 25, with a total of 53 out of 72 possible commitments. We take a look at its highlights, as well as explaining the reason behind this custom.

Only three franchises have managed to survive the relentless passage of time since the NBA start walking under the acronym BAA in 1946: Warriors, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. Of these three, the last one has best preserved the original spirit with which the league started in the mid-1940s, an organization located in an economic enclave, perceptible of receiving more media attention and of appealing to a greater volume of people regardless of how the team was sportingly.

The bases of the NBA were based on the union of the owners of the main stadiums of the professional hockey league with the aim of keeping these places active when there were no AHL meetings. With the passage of time and the consolidation of the NBA itself nationally and internationally, this organization would far exceed the limits of its original mission, establishing itself as a world-renowned entity that has become a multi-million dollar business that attracts fans. come from all over the globe.

More | The NBA 2021 Christmas Guide



However this was not always so. The first years of the league’s existence were very tough economically, because the expenses were high in relation to the benefits and the interest of the public was very variable. Without television established as a mass medium the only two ways to follow a team were the radio and going to the stadium on duty.

During the first stage of the league New York became the de facto capital of the NBA building on the importance that college basketball had had in the previous decades. The league made a great effort to show its best players and teams in the setting most likely to allow more fans to experience the game on site. That meant performing the so-called doubleheaders, two consecutive meetings in the same evening that could include 4 teams from the NBA itself or an exhibition or an amateur game before the main course.

Thus, the 3rd Madison Square Garden and the 69th Regiment Armory they became the epicenters of the league in the United States, being common to see two teams outside of New York City play a Regular Phase match. On those occasions the promotion varied notably, focusing on the best player, the most obvious example being the arrival of the Minneapolis Lakers with the slogan of George Mikan vs. Knicks in 1949.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/NBA_Global_CMS_image_storage/31/78/mikan_jh2m31w1mwzn1hejm32zlr425.jpeg?t=-685964915&w=500

Therefore, in the second season of existence of this competition (1947-1948) Eddie gottlieb, the one in charge of making the league’s calendars for several decades, it was clear to him that the Knicks had to take advantage of the size of their large market and the fact that during the Christmas period the population of New York grew notably to make a profit., of the type that was. The leisure alternatives that existed at that time at the sports level were not very wide, so the BAA was clear about it and chose Madison as a testing ground.

That first duel faced the Knicks vs. Providence Steamrollers in a crash that picked up more than 15,000 people, a record for the time, and it served as a justification for the fact that from now on there would always be an NBA game in New York City on December 25.

The meetings on this date were becoming non-negotiable for the league and for the Knicks themselves, who in the following years would be measured at the Chicago Stags (1948), Philadelphia Warriors (1950) or Fort Wayne Pistons (1951). Between 1947 and the first national television broadcast of a match on Christmas Day (1967, Lakers vs. Rockets), the New York franchise only missed its Christmas date twice: 1949 and 1958.

Only the sections in which the Knickerbockers They have gone through difficulties in the competitive thing they have caused a loss during December 25, being a fixed in the composition of the calendar, more if possible as their presence has been established as a Christmas tradition in the NBA.

Of the 72 times in which official games have been played on Christmas Day (only in 1998 due to the lockout there were none) the Knicks have been the franchise that has played the most times with a total of 53 and a balance of 22-31. Of all these commitments, only 8 happened away from Madison Square Garden, forever uniting the relationship between the New York stadium and the NBA Christmas.

After not being in the 2019 and 2020 rounds, the New York Knicks will return to Christmas Day for the NBA’s 75th anniversary celebration in an unmissable duel against the Atlanta Hawks.

Schedule and how to watch New York Knicks vs. Atlanta hawks

Schedule: December 25 at 11:00 Mexico, 14:00 Argentina

December 25 at 11:00 Mexico, 14:00 Argentina TV and streaming: ESPN and NBA League Pass

The opinions expressed herein do not necessarily represent the NBA or its organizations.