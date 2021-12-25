Why did a Russian court fine Google $ 100 million?

A court in Moscow fined Google nearly $ 100 million for failing to delete content prohibited by local law. The punishment reflects Russia’s efforts to increase pressure on big tech companies.

The Tagansky District Court ruled that Google repeatedly failed to remove prohibited content and ordered the company to pay an administrative fine of 7.2 billion rubles (about $ 98.4 million).

Google said it would study the court documents and decide its next steps.

The Russian authorities have increased their pressure on social networks, accusing them of not removing content related to drug, weapons and explosives abuse.

This year, authorities accused large tech firms of failing to delete ads about unauthorized protests in support of jailed opposition member Alexei Navalny.

Earlier this year, Russian courts imposed smaller fines on Google, Facebook and Twitter.

The judgment is the first time that the amount of the fine is calculated on the basis of income.

Authorities have further demanded that foreign tech giants store the personal data of Russian citizens on servers in Russia, threatening fines if they don’t.