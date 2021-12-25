Why was the war against the virus won, but not against the pandemic? | Univision Salud News

We are at war again.
Almost six months after President José Biden declared “independence from the covirus” in a July 4 speech at the White House, US health authorities are again urging Americans to get vaccinated, wear masks and be careful if you travel during winter break.
“We are in a war and we have to use all our resources to fight the enemy, in this case, the virus,” White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week.
At the end of last year, scientists produced a near-miracle vaccine in record time, so how come we continue to fight a two-year battle against a virus that has cost more than 800,000 lives in the United States?
What has gone wrong, some public health experts wonder?
“It is a complex picture. We have won the vaccine front, but we are losing on the public health side. We were not able to create the conditions for our mass vaccination campaigns to be successful, “said Dr. Eric Schneider of The Commonwealth Fund, a New York-based foundation whose purpose is to promote improvements in health care.
“We will remain exposed on the battlefield and under continued fire unless we can generate a much more successful public health response,” he added.
Science won the war on covid-19
Schneider and others claim that for decades the United States has invested heavily in biotechnology and medical research to find the next “miracle drug,” while ignoring a decentralized and sadly underfunded public health system.
The world was fortunate that scientists had been researching a new mRNA vaccine technology that was ready to be put to the test by Moderna and Pfizer.
What caught many public health experts by surprise was public resistance to vaccines, which has become in a complicated cultural civil war between individual rights and the need to protect society as a whole.
“Perhaps we have invested little in human behavior research. I never imagined a year ago … that we would still have 60 million people (unvaccinated),” said National Institutes of Health (NIH) director Dr. Francis Collins in an interview with PBS on Monday.
Low level of vaccination against covid-19 in the United States
Despite leading the world in vaccine development and distribution, only 62% of Americans are vaccinated, which is below the levels of other developed countries, such as Portugal (88%), Chile (87%) South Korea (81%), Spain (80%) and Canada (78%).
Part of this can be attributed to the lack of political leadership in the White House under Donald Trump, as well as the disinformation sown in social networks and in the media of a certain ideological nature, which mostly exist outside of the mainstream where professional journalists abide by ethical standards of objectivity.
“That’s probably the biggest failure. It’s so ironic because the former president (Trump) might have gotten a lot of credit for the fluke with the creation of vaccines, but he’s also partly responsible for this politicization of public health and that a large percentage of the population is not vaccinated, “said Schneider.
The problem of a fragmented political health system to fight covid-19
Rather than a federally-led national testing, quarantine, and contact tracing campaign successfully adopted in some countries, the United States took a piecemeal, state-by-state approach. The White House had its hands tied in many ways due to a political system that puts health care in the hands of state authorities, limiting the federal government’s ability to implement a national strategy, in addition to funding research and production of vaccines.
Vaccine deployment took place at the state and county level, through tent clinics, fairgrounds and stadiums.
The two-year battle has so far killed more than 800,000 people in the United States and continues to disrupt the economy, from a worker shortage to travel restrictions to cancellation of sporting events and concerts.
Lives saved thanks to vaccines against covid-19
Even so, many lives have been saved. In the absence of a vaccination program, there would have been approximately 1.1 million additional deaths from COVID-19 and more than 10.3 million additional hospitalizations from COVID-19 in the United States through November 2021, according to a statistical model developed. by researchers from Yale University and The Commonwealth Fund.
On the other hand, more than 400,000 people died after vaccines became available.
To be fair, Covid-19 has proven to be a huge challenge, forcing politicians to make tough choices between locking down economies to stop the virus from spreading, and allowing businesses to reopen to save jobs.
A new problem: the omicron variant
It is still too early to know the severity of the Omicron outbreak. Health authorities say hospitals in some parts of the country are already saturated with COVID-19 patients, as omicron has quickly become the dominant strain of the virus in the United States.
“The transmission rate of omicron, which is somewhat astronomical, is like that of science fiction novels, it is doubling every two or three days,” said Dr. Vikas Saini, president of the Lown Institute, a non-profit health organization. for-profit company based in Boston.
The resistance of the unvaccinated
For many public health experts, and frustrated and thoroughly vaccinated citizens, the question remains how to deal with those who resist vaccines.
Biden’s latest strategy, announced Tuesday night, is to focus on increased testing, to avoid having to go through another shutdown in the economy. The White House is making 500 million free test kits available by mail, although critics say that’s just a drop of water for a country of 330 million people.
Biden’s plan to stop omicron: tests at home and reinforcement in hospitals
Biden’s decision not to return to closures and mandates is widely accepted by the entire spectrum of vaccine advocates and deniers.
“Vaccinated people have suffered greatly during this pandemic. There are millions of Americans who have done the right thing all the time and they should not continue to pay the price because there are people who decide to continue without being vaccinated,” Professor Dr. Leana Wen told CNN. of Health Policy and Management from George Washington University.
Some public health experts say the president could go further by adopting punitive measures on the unvaccinated.
“I wish President Biden had delved into everything that should be done to restrict the activities of the unvaccinated. They are the ones who are predominantly falling ill, saturating our hospitals, spreading the coronavirus … causing the prolongation of this pandemic for all. us, “he said.
Wen suggested that vaccination be required for domestic travel and vaccination for indoor dining rooms and gyms, as is the case in some big cities like Los Angeles, New York and Boston.
War of attrition against covid-19
“It really has been a war of attrition. It has cost us a lot to fight [el virus] with all our might for a long time. So, after two years, there is quite a bit of indifference and apathy among large segments of the American population, “said Josh Michaud, director of Global Health Policy for the Kaiser Family Foundation.
This, coupled with the individual freedom mentality of some who, for political or psychological reasons, demand the freedom to choose what goes into their body, has made the war against COVID practically stagnant.
Surveys by the Kaiser Foundation show that little progress has been made in persuasion of vaccination, with a few exceptions. ” There is a tough group of 14% to 16% of the American adult population that flatly refuses to get vaccinated. And I don’t know if there is any public policy that can make a dent in that, “he said.
Over time, some more people might change their minds when they see how well vaccines work. “All hope has not been lost for everyone,” said Michaud, who said he has a friend who recently decided to get vaccinated after months of resisting.
Moral dilemma created by vaccination and covid-19
That resistance has created a moral, ethical and political dilemma. “There is a dispute about autonomy, about who is the owner of my body. What to do when a large part of society is not going to make the right decision individuallyCan they or should they be forced? “Saini said.
“You don’t want the government to knock on your door and tell you: ‘Here, take this pill’ (…) So I understand that point of view, and I believe that the solutions have to be more elegant and intelligent,” he added.
The Biden administration has tried to impose vaccination mandates on federal workers, health centers subsidized by federal programs such as Medicare or Medicaid, as well as private companies with more than 100 employees. But those mandates are currently blocked in the courts, and the Supreme Court is expected to rule early next year.
This makes some experts foresee that the covirus will never be defeated and that it could end up becoming a permanent health problem, like the flu, with which we will have to learn to live.
This may be “the last gasp of the pandemic,” says Michaud, looking for reasons to be optimistic. “The combination of vaccine immunity and infection-induced immunity is going to be the retaining wall that prevents mass surges and future hospitalizations and deaths,” he says.
But he is concerned about the legacy of Covid-19 and the political weaknesses of the public health system that have been exposed in the last two years. “If another appears [virus] make it even worse in terms of gravity or transmissibility, we will be in a weaker position than we had in the United States, “he said.