Yankees need several “Alex Verdugo” according to Alex Rodríguez

The ex-player of the Yankees from New York, Alex Rodriguez, you think your old team needs more players like Alex Verdugo in your team of the MLB.

Robinson Canó said that in 2008 Alex Rodríguez himself told him that until the Yankees signed a leadoff hitter, then they weren’t going to win a World Series. Looking ahead to 2009, the Yankees signed Johnny Damon and that same season they were champions against the Phillies in the World Series.

Rodríguez is a great connoisseur of baseball, he believes that the Yankees no longer need another power outfielder who strikes out a lot. if not others who can do everything.

And yes, at first glance the team needs fast players who are more positive contacts than force hitters who are easier to dominate, unlike the others who collide many balls and make the opponent work more at least.

“Yankees have Stanton, Judge and Gallo. All similar players. What they need is an Executioner, Kike, Vázquez. Diversified Red Sox type set of skills… Ironically, World Series winsl with cheap players ”. -Alex Rodríguez, via Mario Pepén.