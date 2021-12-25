Yankees sign catcher, fans Story and Correa, ¿A Rod Hall of Fame

The Yankees New Yorkers have not been quiet despite the work stoppage that has been active since the beginning of December between the players and the MLB. Among the latest news that have been presented has been the signing of another catcher that will be a competition for “The Kraken” Gary Sanchez.

On the other hand, Yankees fans have already made known in a vote on social networks who they prefer among Trevor story Y Carlos Correa to cover their short fields.

Meanwhile, in the Hall of Fame they seem to be closing the doors to the former Yankees. Alex Rodriguezz, because the vote has not favored him much. Here all the complete news:

MLB: NY Yankees sign veteran catcher who hits .200 in his career

The New York Yankees signed veteran catcher David Freitas to a minor league contract, according to the MLB.com transaction tracker. Like others who signed during the lockout, Freitas was eligible to sign a juvenile pact by virtue of the fact that he ended the season as a minor league free agent.

Freitas has appeared in parts of three major league seasons, pairing up with the Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers between 2017-19. The right backstop hitting has only racked up a .200 / .268 / .288 line with a home run in 143 plate appearances at the highest level:

While the 32-year-old Freitas’ production in the majors has been modest, he has a much more impressive minor league record. For parts of eight seasons at Triple-A, the California native sports a line of .322 / .401 / .472

That impressive minor league résumé caught the attention of Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization, who signed Freitas for the 2021 campaign. His stint in South Korea did not go as planned, however, as he hit .259 / .297 / .394 in 148 trips to the plate before being suspended in June.

MLB: Yankees fans prefer to sign Trevor Story than Carlos Correa

Although the MLB work stoppage prevents signatures at this time, teams they keep probing the market and doing their errands to the extent possible to make hires once a new joint contract between players and Major Leagues is signed; at the moment, one of the great disappointments it’s the New York Yankees, who despite promising large firms, these have not arrived.

The main goals of the Yankees at least at shortstop have already been signed into Javier Báez, Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, leaving Trevor Story and Carlos Correa as the high-profile ones thus far. With this in mind, the Twitter account @TalkinYanks surveyed Bombers fans to see who they preferred to sign, with the results being quite revealing.

Of the almost 21 thousand fans who voted in the poll, Yankees fans prefer to sign Trevor Story for 7 years and 190 million dollars with 62.5% of them voting for that option, than Carlos Correa for 340 million and 10 years, with that option obtaining 37.5% of the preferences.

The truth is that the rumors do not favor the Yankees with either of the two firms, since it seems that the change with Atléticos for Elvis Andrus or the signing of Andrelton Simmons from Curaçao is closer.

MLB: Does ARod’s percentage of Hall of Fame voting disappoint in your freshman year?

While former Boston Red Sox legendary slugger David Ortiz is skyrocketing in his percentage in voting to be exalted in the Hall of Fame, in your first year as eligible, the case of Alex Rodriguez It is totally different from his great friend, Big Papi.

Despite the fact that there are still more than 300 ballots to be counted, of the 53 that have been released so far, A-Rod barely reaches 49.1 percent preferably among members of the press entitled to vote. It should be remembered that to become immortal of Cooperstown it is necessary to reach 75 percent of the vote, which is still a long way off for the former third baseman for the New York Yankees.

As for his lifetime numbers in the major leagues, Rodriguez should have no problem entering the Hall of Fame, yet his history with steroid use is the main obstacle in sight that could deprive him of his longed-for immortality.