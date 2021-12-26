15% faster than the A55 consuming 69% more

The first comparisons between the SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 They have not left Qualcomm very well, and even less when the performance and efficiency are compared with its predecessor, the Snapdragon 888.

As an example, the new energy-efficient cores, the Cortex-A510, which arrive to replace the Cortex-A55, arrive providing a 15 percent performance improvement, but energy consumption skyrockets by 69%, so this core, which must be efficient, actually loses an energy efficiency of 33%.

With this data in hand, it would be interesting to make a comparison with the MediaTek SoC, since it has been shown that the TSMC manufacturing process is superior (novelty), since the Dimensity 9000 offers the same core configuration, at higher speeds (+ 16% performance), and even consumes 14% less energy. With this data, the Cortex-A510 cores are not really a breakthrough.

Snapdragon 8 Gen1 with Cortex-A510 cores

This is also transferred to the rest of the nuclei, since for example the Cortex-X2 improves your performance 13% but in exchange for consuming 31% more energy., and the Cortex-A710 cores that replace the Cortex-A78.

Where there is only one improvement as such, is on Adreno 730 chartsas it experiences a performance increase of 50 percent improving its energy efficiency by 44%, which puts it very close to the integrated graphics in the Apple A15 SoC.

