200,000 Subaru vehicles are being recalled for dangerous transmission failure

Despite the fact that Subaru has us used to high-quality, reliable and highly efficient vehicles, now the automaker is removing nearly 200,000 cars of its Outback, Ascent and Legacy models from the roads of the United States due to possible transmission problems.

The automaker recently issued a recall due to a programming error. However, that programming problem could turn into a hardware problem. The error is occurring in the transmission control unit (TCU) And it can make the clutch engage before the drive chain is fully clamped.

The problem unleashed by the programming error, can damage the transmission chain, however worst-case scenario according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the problem could cause the transmission chain to break, sending parts out and into other parts of the car’s transmission. In turn, that could increase the risk of an accident.

In some cases, this could force Subaru to replace the entire transmission of the car.

The recall affects a total of 200,000 vehicles. Affected models are the 2019-2020 Ascent, 2020 Outback and 2020 Legacy. Of these, 160,000 units are Ascent SUVs, approximately 35,000 Outback SUVs and about 2,000 Legacy sedans.

Owners can enter their vehicle’s 17-digit VIN on the Subaru or NHTSA website to see if their vehicle is affected.

Despite how bad the damage is, the repair is fairly straightforward due to the scheduling issue and the fact that you haven’t caused any injuries yet. Subaru will begin notifying owners by mail on February 7, 2022.

Subaru will update the code in the TCU and that should fix the problem. Additionally, the service technicians will also inspect the vehicle for damage due to this issue. If they find any damage, Subaru will take care of the necessary repairs for free.

***

It may interest you:

Ford is recalling about 184,698 F-150 pickups

5 foreign cars that are illegal in the United States