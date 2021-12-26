2022, the great challenge for Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Despite the long shadow of the French Zinedine Zidane, the Italian Carlo Ancelotti has restored optimism to Real Madrid in the first part of his second stage as coach of the white team, but his real challenge will come in 2022 with the achievement of titles and that do not repeat the fall of 2015.

At each press conference and line-up, Ancelotti is reminded that he does not resort to rotations at the start of the season. Real Madrid arrived in 2015 at a great moment, better than the current one, with 22 consecutive victories, a club record, and after winning the Club World Cup.

But in the first match they fell 2-1 at the Mestalla against Valencia and the decline began. Accentuated because at the beginning of February they suffered a painful 4-0 defeat against Atlético de Madrid. And the subsequent birthday celebration party for Cristiano Ronaldo blew everything up.

At the same time that his great rival that season, but not this one, Barcelona, ​​changed his dynamics. From the tinderbox with the Leo Messi-Luis Enrique relationship in focus to win the triplet. It is much more difficult this year, 18 points behind the leader, Real Madrid.

The great ‘must’ that Ancelotti is given in his second season, after the first in which he conquered the long-awaited tenth Champions League, was the management of the minutes to be able to arrive in good physical tone at the end of the season.

Although the Italian wanted to ponder that year and blamed two key injuries, especially that of the Croatian Luka Modric, to close it without titles.

“We had a very serious injury from Modric that affected us in midfield. I think Sergio Ramos did not play in the quarterfinals of the Champions … I also know that that season we were one goal away from the Champions League final and two points away from winning the League ”, he answered at a press conference.

And it is that Ancelotti follows the same plan. In 2014-2015 there were 17 players who exceeded 1,000 minutes of play and 13 over 2,000. In the current season, projecting that it continue with the same rotation plan, without taking into account future injuries or positives in coronavirus and that Real Madrid play the same number of games, there would be exactly the same players in that range of minutes.

Not counting Belgian goalkeeper Thibuat Courtois, who has played every game to date and will presumably rest in the Copa del Rey, the three outfield players most used by Ancelotti are Éder Militao (2,157), Vinicius Junior (2,049) and David Alaba (2,037).

Modric, at 36 years old and still very important in Real Madrid’s schemes, appears as the sixth most used field footballer with 1,396 minutes behind him in 18 games – out of 25 -. And that he has missed the last two meetings after suffering from coronavirus.

Another pillar of the team, the Frenchman Karim Benzema, who at the end of 2021 suffered discomfort in the hamstring of his left leg, accumulates, at 34, 1,912 minutes in 23 games. Between Luka Jovic and Mariano, his substitutes, they add only 427.

And beyond these eleven days of rest, a week without training, which Real Madrid will enjoy before its premiere in 2022, visiting Getafe on January 2, games arrive every three days.

Of course, with the possibility of rotating in the Copa del Rey. Although this plan did not come out to Zidane last season, since he lost against the same rival, Alcoyano, in the same round. The first factor that invited him to distrust that ‘unit B’ that gave him so much profit in previous years.

With a cushion in LaLiga Santander, with eight points with one more game in Seville, on January 13 Ancelotti gets his first touchstone for the first title of the season, after a blank 2021, like the semifinals of the Super Cup of Spain against Barcelona.

Managing the efforts of the most veteran who form the backbone of the team and confirming the resurrection of Belgian Eden Hazard after two consecutive starts with Real Madrid for the first time in 25 months, key factors so that the history of seven years ago does not repeat itself .

Personally, Ancelotti, in addition to returning to perform in the elite after his spells at Naples and Everton, has before him one of his last attempts to win the five major leagues in Europe.

After taking over Serie A with Milan, the Premier League with Chelsea, the Bundesliga with Bayern and Ligue 1 in his campaign at the helm of Paris Saint-Germain, he only has to raise LaLiga Santander to complete the circle.