8 mobile games that have been a real nightmare for users’ pockets

These eight games are a terror for our pockets.

Mobile phones today have become fantastic tools to enjoy video games. Not only are they the perfect substitute for the almost extinct portable consoles but services such as Google Stadia, Apple Arcade or Microsoft’s own Game Pass have contributed to their popularization.

However, not everything that surrounds mobile video games glitters like gold. The shadow of micro transactions and the so-called “pay to win” surrounds these platforms and there are many titles that despite being free, require small payments either to advance faster or to compete against other users under the same conditions.

Today we leave you the most popular free games and who have collected the most money from users according to a recent Sensor Tower study. Face it, how many of these games are you addicted to?

PUBG Mobile

The PUBG battle royale is undoubtedly one of the games that has given the most talk in recent years. In addition to having a version for computer and console, there is also a version for mobile phones which is undoubtedly a mass hit.

So much so that according to the latest data, the title would have generated a total of $ 2.8 billion ranking as the most profitable game of the whole year.

Honor of kings

Honor of Kings shares with PUBG Mobile the honor of being one of the most profitable games for mobile phones with the same amount of benefits. Although this title is not well known outside of Asian borders, in them it is a mass phenomenon. Of course, it has an aesthetic quite similar to another well-known game,

Millions of players play this MOBA every day, earning a ton of money along the way. It’s addictive, it’s profitable, and no one can overshadow it. He will surely have ruined more than one family.

Genshin Impact

It is surely one of the titles that has generated the most impact in the last two years. With clear references to Breath of the Wild, this completely free gacha has fallen in love with millions of users thanks to its colorful art style, charismatic characters and truly addictive gameplay.

Of course, like all free games, it has its cons and that is that it is full of microtransactions. This has meant that users have emptied their wallets and is that the game generated a profit of $ 2.4 billion.

Roblox

Roblox is another of those games that have generated incredible amounts of profits this year and that has made users’ pockets empty. With a profit of approximately $ 1.3 billion, Roblox ranks fourth.

Roblox is one of the most imaginative games that exist for mobile today since it is about a multiplayer title in which users can create their own worlds and share them with the community. If you want to know more about him, we recommend the following article that we leave you below.

Coin Master

Coin Master is the fifth game on this list with a revenue of $ 1.3 billion. It is the perfect example of a game with microtransactions all over the place, and despite everything, it is quite popular.

Roulette, slot machines, trading cards, social elements … a real addiction and that it can empty your credit card without you noticing. Great care!

Pokemon go

The game that made us all hit the streets is not only one of the most popular games but also one of the most profitable. With a revenue of $ 1.2 billion, users continue to spend money in the game. Anything to be the number one Pokémon trainer.

So you know, Pokémon GO is completely free but at this point You will have no choice but to spend money if you want to be really competitive.

Candry Crush Saga

It could not be missing. The game most played by our mothers is another year, one of the most profitable titles in the mobile market. Like Pokémon GO, it has obtained about 1.2 billion dollars of benefits and is that despite having been launched back in 2012, people continue to leave their savings in lives and more lives.

It is advisable? If you want to have life, better not install it because it is really absorbent.

Garena Free Fire

In eighth place we have Garena Free Fire, a free survival game that has made an incredible 1.1 billion dollars in profit.

Very Fortnite, the game pits you against 49 other players in this battle royale in quick games of about 10 minutes. Possibly the latter is key to its great popularity.

