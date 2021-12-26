A new ‘great’ of the Premier is interested in signing C …

Philippe Coutinho represents the winning card for FC Barcelona in the face of the next transfer markets. The Barça club urgently needs to place him in the showcase and, both the sports area and the player’s agents, are doing everything possible to find you a prime spot in the Premier League.

It is not easy to achieve his departure because his salary, higher than 14 million euros net, is not available to many teams and the footballer opens the door to leave as long as his current conditions are respected. Everton have been the last club to take an interest in the Brazilian, although they could only bid on a loan without paying the full half of his salary by the end of the season.

Coutinho has been able to verify that it is not among Xavi Hernández’s plans. In fact, the player has already proven his ostracism in recent games, and it is clear that he will not have minutes between now and the end of the season. ‘Cou’ knows that his participation in the World Cup is at stake, so he is working to resolve the situation. His priority objective is to return to the Premier, a league in which he performed perfectly.

English suitors

Likewise, it should be noted that the agents of the extreme have a lot of hand in the Premier and have been testing the terrain. A priori, the footballer does not want to hear about Newcastle, a club that would be interested in taking over his services and with his current salary; so also his loan to Arsenal has been probed.

From Everton they also want to study the operation, like Tottenham, while Liverpool seems to have declined the offer of their former footballer to return to the club where he became the best player in the league. For their part, Barça optimistically awaits news in the coming weeks. If Coutinho were to leave, the club could face another first-rate signing.