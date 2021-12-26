A twist in the abuse case against Prince Andrew could end with Meghan Markle testifying

Capture

It is possible that Meghan markle have to make a run through the courts in the next few weeks. But far from her conflicts with the British press in which, at least so far, she was victorious, the reason that summons her to justice now It is the sexual scandal surrounding one of her in-laws uncles: Prince Andrew.

This is the lawsuit against the royal that Virginia Giuffre filed last summer, one of the possible victims of child sex trafficking of the late Jeffrey Epstein, a friend of the Duke of York. Giuffre assures that the prince sexually abused her when she was a minor, something that Andrés has flatly denied.

Virginia Giuffre, then named Roberts, pictured with Prince Andrew in London in 2001.

To resolve the dramatic issue, on January 4, Judge Lewis Kaplan will listen to both parties to decide whether to validate the lawsuit or close the judicial process. It will not decide it arbitrarily but will evaluate the testimonies of the witnesses presented by each of the parties. And this is where Meghan Markle enters the picture.

According to David Boies, Virginia Giuffre’s attorney, The Duchess of Sussex could be the ideal candidate to testify in the cause. In principle, because she is a North American citizen and lives there, so she is subject to the laws of the country. Second, in Boies’s words, she is “a close associate of Prince Andrew and is therefore in a position to have seen what he did.” And as a third reason “due to your past association with him, it is very possible that he has important knowledge.”

The Duchess of Sussex could be called to testify in the case against her in-law uncle

But nevertheless, According to some British media, the strategy could be more mediatic than legal due to the almost null relationship between the Sussexes and Prince Andrew, both current and past. The British press pointed out that the idea of ​​the lawyers of the alleged victim of the Duke of York is to make all the media fuss possible by calling Meghan to testify on a matter that has little to do with her, because that way they would get the media attention of the entire world. world in an action that would favor his client and harm Andrés, whose reputation is more than damaged.

In the concrete facts, the prince already had to resign his duties within the crown in November 2019 after having given a disastrous interview with the BBC that, far from favoring him, sunk him further.

