A US court orders a former Liverpool player to pay more than $ 30,000 to the man who found his lost dog

Published:

Dec 26, 2021 01:26 GMT

The footballer had promised in July 2019 a reward for whoever found his pet.

A court in Los Angeles (USA) ordered soccer player Daniel Sturridge to pay $ 30,085 to the man who found his missing dog in 2019.

The former Liverpool player, had promised in July 2019 a reward of $ 30,000, in a series of messages on his social networks, for those who found his dog, a Pomeranian named Lucci, who disappeared after several unknown men broke the door and entered his house in Hollywood.

Local rapper Foster Washington, known as ‘Killa Fame’, found and returned the footballer’s mascot, however, never received the reward. As a result, he went to court.

Court documents obtained by the PA news agency show that a default judgment was entered, meaning that Sturridge did not respond to the lawsuit.

The musician told the media that he felt “disappointed” by the footballer. “When we found the dog, I thought my life was going to be better,” he said, adding that he was “happy” as he had been “fighting this case for over a year.”

Also, Washington commented that an agreement had not yet been reached to get the money. “I hope that he pays and that he does not try to appeal it,” he said.

