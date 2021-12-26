A US court orders a former Liverpool player to pay more than $ 30,000 to the man who found his lost dog

The footballer had promised in July 2019 a reward for whoever found his pet.

A court in Los Angeles (USA) ordered soccer player Daniel Sturridge to pay $ 30,085 to the man who found his missing dog in 2019.

The former Liverpool player, had promised in July 2019 a reward of $ 30,000, in a series of messages on his social networks, for those who found his dog, a Pomeranian named Lucci, who disappeared after several unknown men broke the door and entered his house in Hollywood.

Someone please help. Stolen from West Hollywood last night at 11:30 pm. A sizeable reward will be paid. Thanks for your co-operation pic.twitter.com/TC5egwuBfw – Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) July 10, 2019

Local rapper Foster Washington, known as ‘Killa Fame’, found and returned the footballer’s mascot, however, never received the reward. As a result, he went to court.

Court documents obtained by the PA news agency show that a default judgment was entered, meaning that Sturridge did not respond to the lawsuit.

The musician told the media that he felt “disappointed” by the footballer. “When we found the dog, I thought my life was going to be better,” he said, adding that he was “happy” as he had been “fighting this case for over a year.”

Also, Washington commented that an agreement had not yet been reached to get the money. “I hope that he pays and that he does not try to appeal it,” he said.