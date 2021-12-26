Adeiny Hechavarria reached an agreement and has a team for 2022 – Complete Swing

By Jesús Alaín Fernández /@ JesusLCA2017

Cuban shortstop Adeiny Hechavarría has just signed a contract with the NPB Chiba Lotte Marines team. As reported by the team on its official Twitter account, the agreement reached will be valid for one season and the financial terms have not yet been revealed.

“We are pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached with the player for next season” reviewed the team on its official Twitter.

Adeiny arrived in the land of the rising sun in 2021 and although it took time to enter the circuit basically due to the protocols established by the Japanese government for the control of Covid-19, it played an important role in the postseason arrival for the team. Pacific League.

The man from Santiago went to dance at the house of the top and on land where defensive luxuries are common, he won the respect of players and fans. His glove dazzled and he managed to get paid again, after the termination of the contractual relationships at the beginning of December.

Already on day four it had been announced by SwingCompleto that negotiations in search of a return for the 2022 season had begun.

Happy and honored. I will try to meet the expectations and make the fans happy with the game “were the words of” La Pantera “after the expected Christmas announcement.