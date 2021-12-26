Aislinn Derbez claims Vadhir and José Eduardo for their rudeness at Christmas

Although at Christmas most celebrities do their best to be with their family, if they do not have a work commitment, that was not the case of the Derbez, so that Aislinn made a strong claim to them.

According to what the actress wrote, neither Jose Eduardo ni Vadhir He accompanied them to celebrate December 25 together, which caused his annoyance.

It was in a Christmas picture, where Aislinn, her daughter Kailani, Santa Claus, Eugenio Derbez, his wife Alessandra Rosaldo and their daughter Aitana appear, who Aislinn derbez She assured that she was angry with her brothers and warned them that she would edit the photo to add them.

“This time in our memorable photo with Santa every year, I’m not going to photoshop Vadhir or José Eduardo, they fight for not being there,” the actress of “La Casa de las Flores” posted.

However, although he expressed his anger, he also let them know that he hopes that in 2022 they will not be missing, because they were sorely missed during the Christmas celebration.

“We miss them a shitload better if we see each other for the new year hdspm,” added Aislinn.

It should be remembered that Aislinn has confessed that although she was always close to her brothers, her union with them intensified after they recorded the series “On a trip with the Derbez”, since they were together for several days, 24 hours a day.

You may also like:

Vicente Fernández: This is how they celebrated the first Christmas without the Charro de Huentitán (PHOTOS)

Can you bring me a baby ?: Cynthia Rodríguez collapses when reading her letter to Santa Claus (VIDEO)

Silvia Pinal: What celebrities are at risk of contracting COVID-19 after having lived with her?

Anette Cuburu is under terrible suspicion; TV Azteca prefers to “rest it”