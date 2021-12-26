Alejandro Arribas returns to Liga MX, what will be his new club?





EFE

PHOTO: Courtesy | @RealOviedo

The Madrid defender of Real Oviedo Alejandro Arribas will return to Mexican soccer after leaving the blue team, where he left a legacy of 65 games, 53 of them as a starter, and a season and a half behind him as captain of a team in which this year he had run out of space as a starter.

WE RECOMMEND YOU: Chivas and Pumas, the great ones without reinforcements who will use their subsidiary

The center-back, who signed his best year last season by playing 32 games and scoring two goals, thus completes his stage as an Oviedo player, in which he once again showed his best level and now comes to an end after the summer signings of David Costas and Dani Calvo.

«Oviedo defender and captain Alejandro Arribas does not continue at Real Oviedo. The center-back, who joined the entity in the summer of 2019, had a contract in force until the end of this season, “they reported in a statement at the club.

It will be the second time that the Madrilenian plays in Mexican soccer, where he already played for Pumas just before signing for him. Real Oviedo and where he now accepts a very interesting offer from the economic point of view that doubles his salary as a carbayón and allows the entity to free up a wage bill for the winter market.

Arribas He was about to leave in the summer but the operation with the Greek Aris from Thessaloniki was frustrated at the last moment due to the few payment guarantees offered by the Hellenic team.

That of the 32-year-old from Madrid, is the second exit that Rubén Reyes closes as the blue sports director, who already formalized at the end of the summer the march of his partner in the center of the rear last year, Simone Grippo.

Finally, the Real Oviedo He thanked the moments and I wish good luck in his next adventure, which is still not clear which one it will be in Mexican soccer.

Receive via WhatsApp all our sports news, send the word ALTA in this link

🔊Listen to our podcast🔊