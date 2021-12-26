Almost 80% of Bitcoin holders continue to make profits despite the fall in its value

This day, bitcoin is trading at about $ 49,900 and its market capitalization is equivalent to about $ 944 billion, according to CoinGecko data.

Since it hit a new high in early November, when it topped $ 69,000, bitcoin lost 28% of its value. However, investors who have been in the market for a while continue to make a profit and only a small minority have experienced losses.

According to data from IntoTheBlock, a total of 77% of all holders of the main cryptocurrency continue to make profits, while 17% of investors are suffering losses. At current prices, these investors would have bought their bitcoins starting at $ 52,000, putting them in unfavorable territory.

The rest of the investors, 5% in total, remain in neutral territory. These are those who have bought the cryptocurrency at or around the current trend price of the digital asset.

Meanwhile, this December 26, bitcoin is trading at about $ 49,900 and its market capitalization equates to about $ 944 billion, according to CoinGecko data.