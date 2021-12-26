Linux 5.16 has included performance improvements for users using laptops with an APU AMD Ryzen, and it is that improvements have been made in the AMDGPU kernel drivers, so that in games like Xonotic it has managed to improve its performance in up to 28 percent compared to Linux 5.15.10 with Build Mesa 22.0-dev.

Specifically, an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U for laptops, may receive a performance upgrade up to 14 percent in GLmarkl 2 and Xonotic, although the average performance, depending on the APU is between 5 and 10 percent increase in performance after updating the kernel.

In this way, if you use an AMD Ryzen laptop with Linux, as of January 6 you will be able to access this performance improvement.

“This enhancement with Linux 5.16 was fascinating and came unexpectedly. Linux 5.16 has many new features, including improvements to the AMDGPU kernel driver, but this enhancement to the Radeon Vega graphics came as a surprise, as there was no optimization announced and Vega graphics support at this stage is quite mature. It may also be a combination of CPU related improvements with Linux 5.16 I have been testing Linux 5.16 Git for many weeks now and have not seen this on systems with dedicated Radeon graphics while during the holidays I was testing more laptops / desktops to get a better understanding of how this improvement spreads. “

via: Phoronix