America works in exit operation and in signing its last reinforcements

Santiago Solari still needs a winger and a central defender, with the firm goal of fighting for the Liga MX title

After the transfers from Diego Valdes Y Jonathan dos Santos, the directive of America still looking for at least two players more to round the campus towards the 2022.

Santiago Solari is still waiting for departures and reinforcements to define the America squad. EFE

Two days after the Azulcrema squad reported in El Nido to start the preseason heading to the Closing 2022, the technician Santiago Solari he still needs a winger and a central defender, with the firm aim of fighting for the title of the MX League.

Ecuadorian media assure that America continues negotiating with Emelec for the signing of Joao Rojas, a 24-year-old Ecuadorian winger who can play for both bands and who is spoken of wonders in this South American country.

This Joao Joshimar Rojas should not be confused with his compatriot Joao Robin Rojas, 32 years old and former player of Morelia and Cruz Azul, who is currently in Sao Paulo in Brazil.

From Ecuador it is reported that Joao Rojas would cost between 2.5 and 3 million dollars, a figure that the Azulcrema board of directors can pay, since the sale of Sebastián Córdova to Tigres compensated the 7 million dollars paid to Santos Laguna for the purchase of Diego Valdes, while with Jonathan dos Santos only his salary and a bonus were arranged for the player and his representative at the signing of the contract.

What’s more, America has been released from the salaries of the Ecuadorian Renato Ibarra and the Colombian Nicolás Benedetti by sending them to Tijuana and Mazatlán, respectively, as well as released from any relationship with the Chilean Nicolás Castillo by terminating their contract by mutual agreement, which has meant savings in the azulcrema payroll.

The Argentine Leo Suárez and the Paraguayan Bruno Valdez could still join this exit operation, with which the club would continue to cut places of NFM players (Not Trained in Mexico) and would have the possibility of bringing a South American central defender to compete with the Argentine Emanuel Aguilera , the Uruguayan Sebastián Cáceres and the Mexican Jordan Silva (considering the possible loss of Valdez).

On the other hand, sources commented to ESPN that America He will not renew the contract of Mario Osuna, who came to the club last August with a 4 and a half month contract to prop up a midfield badly hit by injuries at the time, although now overcrowded with Richard Sánchez, Pedro Aquino, Fernando Madrigal, Santiago Naveda, Jonathan dos Santos Y Diego Valdes.

Regarding Aquino, sources close to the 26-year-old player denied the existence of any offer from the Premier League, with which the Peruvian midfielder is focused only on America at this time, although he has never denied his desire to be able to play in Europe.