An eight-year-old child among the five injured in a shooting in Arecibo

A minor of eight years is among the five people who were injured last night, Saturday, in the middle of a shooting in which a man died, in Arecibo.

At around 8:32 pm, when several people were sharing in a family activity in front of a residence in the University Gardens Complex, a moving vehicle began firing at the group, reported the Police.

The person who died was identified as Jean Carlos Castillo Pérez, aka Yankee, 29 years old. According to the authorities, he suffered gunshot wounds that caused his death on the spot, in the marquee of his residence.

The Uniformed indicated that the deceased was wearing an electronic shackle for a murder case for the year 2020. He also had a case for violations of the Arms Law, for the possession of a stolen car and controlled substances.

Among the other injured were a 56-year-old man, his 29-year-old son and his 26-year-old wife. Another 31-year-old man was seriously injured.

Several rifle castles were occupied at the scene.

Agent Ismael Ferrer, from the Homicide Division of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of Arecibo, took charge of the investigation together with the prosecutor Evelyn Trinidad Martell.

So far this year there have been 610 murders, an increase of 76 compared to the 534 reported for the same period in 2020, according to official police data.