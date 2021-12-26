An Elon Musk-inspired cryptocurrency grows almost 50% in a week (more than shiba inu and dogecóin combined)

In the same time period, the value of popular meme cryptocurrencies increased 19.68% and 9.13%, respectively.

The value of a cryptocurrency called dogelón mars, inspired by the multifaceted businessman Elon Musk, has increased by almost 50% over the last seven days, according to data consulted this Sunday on the Coinbase platform.



Specifically, it has grown by 49.72% during the week, placing the Unit in $ 0.0000016, its new all-time high. Thus, it currently has a market capitalization of $ 897.6 million.

In that same period of time, the popular cryptocurrencies meme shiba inu and dogecóin have increased by 19.68% and 9.13%, respectively. The first has a current price of $ 0.0000378, while the second is valued at $ 0.19 per unit.

According to the Benzinga portal, the mars dogelon logo represents the face of a shiba inu dog with the hair of the SpaceX executive director. It also details that its name reflects Musk’s ambitions to bring humans to Mars.

The last month, the new cryptocurrency increased 119% after your development team announce They are working to introduce a number of innovations, for example decentralized finance (DeFi).

On the other hand, this Thursday it was reported that the mars dogelon is now available on cryptocurrency exchange platforms Huobi Y Gemini. According to the cryptocurrency tracker WhaleStats, this token is now the most traded among the 1,000 major Ethereum whales.

Did you find it interesting? Leave your opinion in the comments!