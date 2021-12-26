Ana Bárbara spent Christmas with her family and Mariana Levy’s children

Ana Bárbara showed how she lived her Christmas in the company of her family and Mariana Levy’s children (Photo: Instagram / @ anabarbaramusic)

Ana Barbara again surprised in social networks by sharing photos of his Christmas dinner in the company of her children, her fiancé, but also with the children under Mariana levy, Emilio and Paula.

As Ana Bárbara usually does, she published every moment of her Christmas this year; through their stories On Instagram, he shared from how it was the preparation of the traditional turkey that he would dine with his family, to how he arranged his table to enjoy Christmas Eve.

Among their stories, the presence of Emilio Fernandez Levy, one of the children of the late actress Mariana Levy. The whole family of the singer applauded when the young man uncovered the already ready turkey and made jokes about how complicated the preparation of the dish was.

The interpreter of I looked for it also celebrated this December 24 in the company of the psychologist Silvia Olmedo, who was also publishing how Ana Bárbara’s family and the Levys celebrate the holidays.

Both Emilio and Maximo made Christmas dinner together for the whole family (Photo: Instagram / @ anabarbaramusic)

In the images you can see that while Ana was taking care of some things in the house, such as preparing the table and washing some dishes, Emilio and Máximo, her eldest son, they prepared food together.

Finally, through a photograph, the singer wished her followers a Merry Christmas, in which all those present at their meeting gathered, where it is also seen Paula Fernandez Levy. The family decided to go uniformed and all wore a black shirt with a white jacket.

“From the depths of my soul I thank the almighty for the privilege of life, for me it is a miracle every day and although each one has its flats, it also has the virtue of providing us with joys,” he wrote in a message.

Added that thanks his children for the moments they share together, naming his descendants, as well as those of Mariana Levy who accompanied her this Christmas. “Merry Christmas to you and to all the pieces of my soul … I love you,” he finished his comment.

Internet users congratulated the singer for the gestures she has with the Fernández Levy and the way she has decided to add them to her family after the death of her mother.

With this photo, the singer wished her followers and fans a Merry Christmas (Photo: Instagram / @ anabarbaramusic)

“You are an angel to the children of Mariana Levy who were fortunate to know the love of a mother even though they were not born through you. Not all children who lose their mothers have that opportunity “,” That is why I like you so much my dear Ana. You have your heart so beautiful, beautiful and with so much love for your children, because they are all yours ”, expressed some of his followers.

It is not the first party that the Levys celebrate with Ana Bárbara this December, because just three days ago the singer shared that everyone had gathered to celebrate your youngest child’s birthday, so they have been together this week at their home located in Los Angeles, California.

The interpreter of Bandit filmed the reaction of Emilio Fernández having breakfast and assured that “the hardest thing that can happen to a mother is to cook a chef for a child, because it is going to judge, ‘it lacked salt’, that if the sauce ”.

For several years ago, the native of San Luis Potosí has ​​stated that she feels like the mother of Mariana Levy’s children, because she saw them grow up and has been a maternal image for young people since they lost the actress.

KEEP READING:

Ana Bárbara celebrated her youngest son’s birthday in the company of Emilio and Paula Levy

Ana Bárbara is now free of COVID-19: “The bad streak is over”

Ana Bárbara interpreted “las mañanitas” for her son in a video call after his COVID-19 infection