Analyzing Dogecoin’s ongoing rally and roadmap for the next few days

Dogecoin entered the cryptocurrency race a long time ago. But it was only this year that the altcoin caught the eye, due to its meteoric growth. Although it may not be a top 10 cryptocurrency right now, what the Foundation has planned for the meme coin going forward could put it back on that list.

Dogecoin roadmap

Dogecoin recently published its first ‘roadmap’ under which the Foundation outlined the steps they intend to take to make Dogecoin a currency for the people.

Comparing DOGE to Rome’s Denarius, which the Foundation says “once controlled the world,” the Foundation plans to improve the usefulness of memecoin and make it more accessible for everyday use.

Of the many projects announced, the first in line is a makeover for their website, as well as the implementation of Dogepedia, a single site that answers any and all questions a person may have about the past, present and future of Dogecoin.

The reaction the community had in response to the announcements was unclear, as the transaction volume and count remained average. Although the price has been going up, it is certainly not due to the announcement of the roadmap, but simply because the market as a whole is observing a breakout.

DOGE recently tested its lowest trend line, almost falling through it. But the 14.84% rally actually saved him and he is now heading to break the upper trend line.

Also, the decreasing number of traders and the increasing number of MTH and LTH is an indication that DOGE holders are now saving the coin, which is good for a rally.

The recent rise in HODLers is also why the average DOGE wait time is now 1.6 years.

Therefore, all these factors serve as incentives for a price increase. However, the volatility relative to DOGE should also be taken into account should new investors decide to join the network.

This is a machine translation of our English version.