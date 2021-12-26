Angélica Rivera reappears wrapped in glamor and cooking lasagna. | Instagram special

Angelica Rivera She reappears wrapped in glamor and cooking lasagna. Thus, the famous “Seagull”Was seen discreetly in the Instagram stories of his eldest daughter, Sofia Castro, showing that like every year, there is no better gift than having the family together.

This 2021 Christmas was a little different because the second daughter of Angelica Rivera Y José Alberto “El Güero” Castro had to be isolated from the family, Fernanda Castro Rivera herself confessed that she had caught the virus at her school and it could only be done virtually, putting her family’s health first.

Although years have passed since Angélica Rivera made her last telenovela, “Distilling love“, There are still those who wait for her to return to the small screen and they do not lose hope that this 2022, the protagonist of”The owner“,”Angela”And other unforgettable stories thrill us again.

Last night, Angelica Rivera She showed off her charms in a fun blue sweater that she showed off after finishing the Christmas dinner she made for her family. His daughter, Sofia Castro, revealed that her mother cooked delicious and we could see Angelica’s hands in action as she prepared the trays of lasagna and other delicacies.

Later, Sofia Castro She was the one who shared the family inn where, in addition to her and Angélica Rivera, her younger sister was also Fernanda castro and his father, José Alberto “El Güero” Castro, who once again spent the holidays with his daughters, emphasizing the great friendship he maintains with Rivera.

2022, the year of returns for Angélica Rivera

This 2021 Angelica Rivera She shared that she had finally overcome her fears. In a reflection that she showed on her social networks and that her daughters replied, she made it clear that there was nothing or no one to stop her and her followers imagined that her return to television would be soon.

Thus, the father of his daughters was also questioned and stressed that the return had not occurred because there simply was not yet a project that caught his attention but that if the moment came he would be the first to shake his hand, because Angelica Rivera he is in one of his best moments, the wisdom of his great career more beautiful than ever.

At 52 years old, Angelica Rivera She is still one of the most admired celebrities around the world and although she has been widely criticized for the relationship she had with Enrique Peña Nieto, has shown great intelligence by not getting involved in gossip, focusing on his family and taking this time to rest from a lifetime in front of the cameras.

For now, sheltered by the love of her daughters, the friendship with her ex-husband and personal projects, Angelica Rivera It could come as a big surprise in 2022 to return to the public eye.