Antigua did not achieve the feat against Malacateco and the bulls are the first to qualify for the final of the Apertura 2021 – Prensa Libre

Carlos Mejía was the architect of the first green belly goal at minute 37 ′ when he made a perfect center with the left for the head of his teammate Pedro Báez.

Despite the final result, those who were leaders during the regular phase of the tournament started the game in the best way closing distances from the first half.

Báez connected with the head and sent it to the back of the goal defended by Darío Silva.

This both raised the score added to 1-2 tightening the fight to qualify for the final.

However, after the restart at 51 ′ Matías Rotondi pushed a center that Enzo Herrera gave him to the bottom.

This target increased the distance between the two again 1-3.

Malacateco again at 70 ′ was able to increase the rent in someone else’s patio through José Ochoa but he crashed his auction in the humanity of goal Linares.

The previous week the bulls, a colonial rival this afternoon, beat the Verdiblancos 2-0 without a problem.

That Wednesday, December 22, Jonathan Morán and the scorer of the regular phase, Matías Rotondi scored for Malacatán’s team.

For their part, Communications and Municipal will define the other guest on Sunday at 20 after the 0-0 in the first leg.

The final is scheduled for Wednesday 29 (outbound) and the return on January 1. Both still on schedule to be confirmed.