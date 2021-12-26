Argentine press assures that Juan Fernando Quintero’s return to River Plate is almost ready | Colombians Abroad

The Colombian ’10’ of Shenzhen continues to excite the fans of River plate with a possible return. On Christmas Eve he left a message, which many interpreted as a new wink. “December 24. The gift that we all wanted arrived. Rodrigo Riep see you soon,” says the publication in which he mentions his representative.

The press in Argentina follows the trail of Juan Fernando Quintero in China and they even assure that he would be playing his last matches with Shenzhen. It is said that there is already an agreement for him to return to Buenos Aires in 2022. The truth is that this Saturday, in full celebration of Christmas, the Colombian is concentrated with his team to play this December 26 against Shanghai Donghai.

The Olé newspaper He cited words that the Antioquia midfielder would have said after being consulted about his return to River, all of this prior to the game this Sunday (5:00 am, Colombian time). “I am not aware of the rumors outside. I am in Shenzhen and I am focused on the game this Sunday.”

The Argentine media assures that while Juanfer speaks of “rumors”, his businessman is negotiating daily with the businessmen of the Asian team seeking to “speed up” his departure. The tournament in China will end the first week of January and the ’10’ has a contract until December 2023. Olé even indicated that he is already looking for housing near the River Camp.

According to him ClarionRiver is waiting for him “with open arms” to take him to the preseason he has scheduled in Miami, after January 9. That is why these last days of the year will be key to define your situation. Both Quintero and his businessman want a friendly exit from Shenzhen and that is why there is talk of a possible loan, which would be for 2 million dollars.