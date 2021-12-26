As of January, the copayments in private medicine coverage return

(Getty Images)

The Argentine Federation of Health Providers (FAPS) reported today that, as of January 1, health providers (hospitals, card doctors, dentists, etc.) will charge a copayment of 9% of the value of each medical benefit to the patients from companies of Prepaid Medicine and Social Work of Management, as a consequence of the critical financial situation of the sector.

The situation, they stated, “worsens year after year and forces us to make these decisions.”

Health providers invoke the increase in operating costs and the coverage of new treatments with regulated income and behind inflation, which generates an economic lag that endangers the sustainability of the system.

In turn, the prepaid medicine companies and Social Work of Management informed the FAPS that, for economic reasons, they will not be able to comply with the increase in the value of the benefits that was planned for January 2022.

The Federation that groups medical providers has already received three communications from the entities that represent the main companies of Prepaid Medicine and Social Works of Management of the country, informing them that they will not be able to comply with the increase that was planned to apply as of January 1 , in order to be able to comply with the salary increases of Health workers agreed in the joint 2021.

The lenders say that the non-compliance of the prepaid mecicine companies and Social Works of Direction would lead to a collapse of their finances and forces them to look for alternatives to in turn finance the payment of salaries of their personnel. As a result, they justify, the collection of the co-payment of 9% of the cost of the benefit that they will begin to demand in January from patients with prepaid coverage.

The providers also warned that as the rest of the system’s funders, that is, trade union and provincial Social Works, do not update the benefit values, they will also demand a copayment from their affiliates to cover operating costs, given an economic situation that qualify as “serious”.

