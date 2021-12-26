At Christmas: They murder a man and injure five in PR

A 29-year-old man was killed and five other people, including an 8-year-old boy, were gunshot wounds Saturday in a shooting at a family Christmas party at a home in Arecibo, municipality on the north coast of Puerto Rico, reported the Police this Sunday.

The fatality was identified as Jean Carlos Castillo Pérez, known as “Yankee“.

Castillo Pérez was carrying an electronic shackle for a murder case that occurred in the 2020.

He was also facing charges for violating the Law of weapons, possession of a vehicle stolen and controlled substances.

As detailed in a report the agent Carlos Rodriguez Rivera, Precinct 107 of Arecibo, that while a group of people was in a family activity in an urbanization, a vehicle on the march began to shoot, killing Castillo Pérez and injuring five others.

The passed away received several bullet wounds that caused his death on the spot in the marquee of his home.

The gunshot wounded were identified as Fernando Espinosa González, 56, his son Fernando Espinosa Santos, 29, and his wife, Deliana González Morales, 26; Luis R. Villafañe Cancel, 31, who is in serious condition, and a minor under 8 years old.

All were treated at the Pavía Hospital in Arecibo.

Several rifle castles were occupied at the scene.

The agent Ismael Ferrer, of the Homicide Division of the Criminal Investigation Corps of the Police from Arecibo, together with the prosecutor Evelyn Trinidad Martell, took charge of the investigation.