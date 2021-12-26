Bad Bunny enters the universe of The Simpsons with a special music video

The Puerto Rican Bad Bunny surprised his followers on the occasion of Christmas with the publication this Friday of a special music video in which he enters the world of the cartoon series The Simpsons.

The video tells the story of Homer and Marge’s separation and is set with Bad Bunny’s single “I wish you the best”, released in 2020.

The urban music singer comes off the television and makes Homer (Homer in Latin America) see how his bad behavior has led his family to leave home.

“I know I’m a bastard, that I don’t deserve your forgiveness, I swear it’s not my intention, but if you listen to ‘this song, I wish you the best,” Bad Bunny begins singing to Homer.

At the end of the video, the famous couple reconcile on stage during a concert by the famous urban musician, who indicates to Homer the best way to apologize to Marge.

This is the second time that Bad Bunny has given his fans a surprise on Christmas Eve, after he did it three years ago with the release of the album “x100pre”.

The Puerto Rican artist also announced yesterday on his social networks the sale of his first three albums on vinyl: “x100pre”, “YHLQMDLG” and “The last world tour”.