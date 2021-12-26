Belinda and Nodal: Their most romantic moments of 2021

Belinda and Christian Nodal They are today one of the most beloved couples in the middle of the show, after they confirmed their relationship in August 2020, thanks to the connection and love that arose when both were coaches of “La Voz México“.

This is how this 2021, the couple did nothing more than radiate love in each of the places those who attended together, as well as on social networks, in which they confirmed that their relationship goes beyond appearances it is true.

Although we could list many of the romantic moments between Belinda and Nodal, in this list we present some of the most important ones, that we cannot stop remembering and that they make us believe that love does exist.

1. Belinda and Nodal’s commitment

After various rumors at the beginning of the year, which pointed out that Nodal would propose to Belinda, the couple with less than a year of dating, got engaged at the end of May at the singer’s favorite restaurant in Spain, it is said, the interpreter of “From the kisses that I gave you” rented exclusively for the moment.

This is how Nodal proposed to Belinda with a ring that goes round the 5 million dollars, a jewel that the singer does not stop showing off on social networks.

2. Belinda and Nodal’s first wedding anniversary

The first Belinda and Nodal’s wedding anniversary it could not be for less; In early August, the couple shared a romantic evening in which you could see a room full of rose petals, videos of them, and even a song he wrote for her.

3. The magazine covers of Belinda and Nodal

This year It was Belinda and Nodal, because the couple got many magazine headlines, as well as covers, among the most important, it is worth mentioning a “sexy” cover and photoshoot of The Urbanda Magazine in the middle of the year, and the most recent and demure for the social magazine Who for the December issue.

4. The support between Belinda and Nodal

At the beginning of the year, Belinda lost her grandmother, while Nodal to his great-grandmotherDuring that time, the presence of both was very important in their lives, and although they did not make it public, there are those who say that they were a great support to each other, because at that time they were both living in Spain, while she filmed “Welcome to Eden” for Netflix.

In addition to leaning on work, it should be noted that the couple has also relied on their work projects, one of the biggest tests was when Belinda directed the video for “La Desalmada”, theme of Nodal with La Banda MS.

5. The song of Belinda and Nodal

One of the most romantic moments was when the couple premiered the song “If they leave us”, a cover of Jose Alfredo Jimenez for the telenovela of the same name on Televisa.

6. Belinda and Nodal re-coordinated Halloween costumes

As they did in 2020, during Halloween 2021, the couple re-coordinated their costumes, and this time they became Frankenstein and his girlfriend Elizabeth.

Not only that, but for Day of the Dead and Nodal’s mother’s party, the couple dressed up as catrines and won the hearts of their followers.

7. Belinda and Nodal’s romantic getaways

We could list each of their romantic getaways but one of the most resonant was when on Belinda’s birthday, the couple visited in one DisneyWorld magic way.

In addition to that occasion, it is worth remembering when they both attended to the Alejandro Fernández concert, as well as the time they were captured eating tacos with Nodal’s family, after a presentation of the singer in Mazatlán, Mexico.

7. Belinda and Nodal at the Billboard Awards

After a chaotic year, Belinda and Nodal attended the Billboard Latin Awards in the most spectacular and romantic way, for the first time as an official couple. On that occasion they managed to capture all the spotlights, and although there is talk of a scene of jealousy, the truth is that they looked very much in love.

That is how Belinda and Nodal They confirmed in 2021 that their love is more than real.