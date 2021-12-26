Canelo Álvarez and his luxurious Christmas party that he lived with his family

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/26/2021 08:36:21





Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez is closing the year in a big way. The Mexican boxer he threw the house out the window again at the party he organized to celebrate the Christmas and pass the Good night next to his family, which also included his wife’s Fernanda Gomez.

This is how the brother-in-law of the Canelo Alvarez, who on his social networks shared some videos of the holiday, where you can see the luxuries that surrounded the event, as well as part of the traditional Christmas gift exchange between family members.

With this, the best pound for pound is fulfilling something that he had already considered for weeks, which was close in style this 2021, which gave him great sporting successes, as it was to consecrate himself as the first boxer in unify the scepters of the super middleweight division when he beat Caleb Plant.

“The truth is that it was a spectacular year on a personal level. Having achieved all four titles is something very special for me, and to have married the woman I love, much better“Said the man from Guadalajara to Hola magazine a few days ago.

In the videos broadcast, it can be seen that the Good night He had pyrotechnic juices in the garden of the place where the event was held, which had the following message: “Merry Christmas Álvarez Gómez”.

Great news was given

The brother of Canelo, the Innocent Alvarez He shared on his social networks an image of the Christmas event with his family, where he presumed that he got engaged to his partner, Diana Álvarez: “And he said that if my beautiful Reyna I will make you happy forever, my beautiful life I LOVE YOU,” the boxer also wrote on his Instagram account.