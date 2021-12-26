Carlos Álvarez will study at the university in 2022: “I don’t see myself playing ‘Paolín’ at 70 years old” | entertainment | nndc | BOCONVIP

Actor Carlos Álvarez announced that 2022 will be full of surprises for him. Not only will he continue to make humor, but he will return to the classroom to start studying for a university degree.

In a recent interview with the newspaper Trome, the comedian and protagonist of “Hasta que la mother-in-law separates us” said that he will go back to study at 56, since he does not see himself doing the imitation of “Paolín” when he is 70.

“I am 56 years old and I want to have a university degree, and next year I am going to study law. I don’t see myself at 70 or 80 playing ‘Paolín’, I think everything has a cycle”, said the comic actor.

Likewise, Álvarez ruled out that his return to studies means retiring from the artistic world. “I will dedicate myself to preparing myself and at the same time I will continue with my artistic work”Alvarez acknowledged.

As it is remembered, a month ago Carlos Álvarez said that he received a notarized letter for a parody he did about the “Pituco de Lima”, a character that went viral with the phrase: “I’m a Pituco, I’m from Lima and I have class.”

“A notarized letter has just arrived from this character who became very famous on the occasion of the incident that took place in Moquegua with an agent of our National Police … a character who said ‘I’m from Lima, I’m a pituco and I have class'”He indicated through his Facebook account, referring to Willy Miguel Peralta Guillén.

