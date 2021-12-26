Case Closed: this is a day in the life of Dr. Polo

The TV host and lawyer, Ana Maria Polo 62, achieved fame throughout Latin America thanks to his program Case closed which aired for 18 years on various channels in Latin America and to this day has reruns at the request of the public.

Ana Maria Polo. Source: Terra file

The last program of Case closed It was recorded in December 2019, that is exactly two years ago, due to the first infections of coronavirus in the world. From that moment Ana Maria Polo He changed his routine and dedicated himself to resting in the house he has in Miami and enjoying the profits he made with this format.

A day in the life of Ana María Polo

Nowadays, Ana Maria Polo He gets up early, has coffee and a full breakfast, reads newspapers and portals, takes his dogs for a walk, and exercises to keep fit. But when I was recording Caso Cerrado that routine was altered since I did an average of five daily programs.

Ana María Polo and her dog. Source: instagram @anapolotv

When the doctor Ana Maria Polo He travels, whether for pleasure or work, his schedule is dedicated to his fans, he already accumulates more than two million in social networks from all latitudes and the media, where he likes to give interviews and tell how he progresses professionally.

Ana María Polo on the beach. Source: instagram @anapolotv

If it’s hobbies Ana Maria Polo He has several, although he likes to spend time with friends and family, he also enjoys solitude to be able to meditate, read and compose songs. Let’s not forget that it was she herself who created the opening song of the Case Closed program.