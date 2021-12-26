Case Closed: this is a day in the life of Dr. Polo

The TV host and lawyer, Ana Maria Polo 62, achieved fame throughout Latin America thanks to his program Case closed which aired for 18 years on various channels in Latin America and to this day has reruns at the request of the public.

Ana Maria Polo. Source: Terra file

The last program of Case closed It was recorded in December 2019, that is exactly two years ago, due to the first infections of coronavirus in the world. From that moment Ana Maria Polo He changed his routine and dedicated himself to resting in the house he has in Miami and enjoying the profits he made with this format.

