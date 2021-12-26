Champagne outpaces bitcoin price movement and big tech companies in 2021

The result is due to the increase in prices per bottle of a sparkling wine from the vineyards of northern France with more than 19 years of maturation.

The disruptive companies dedicated to the commercialization of alcoholic beverages worldwide, Burdeux Index and Live-Ex, have registered an increase in the number of 80% in the price of the bottle of champagne Salon le Mesnil vintage 2002, reaching a value of £ 11,730 ($ 15,703), Reuters reported on Friday.

These figures exceed the increase in 75% of bitcoin and represent five times more than the 18% of global stock market earnings from the NYSE FANG + stock index, which tracks the price of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Google, Tesla, Netflix and Microsoft stocks.

Other alcoholic beverages that obtained a rebound in 70% Their prices were 2006 vintage Comtes de Champagne together with Krug Champagne 1996 and 2002. Meanwhile, the sparkling wine Krug 2000, Bollinger La Grande Année 2007, Cristal Rosé 2008 and Dom Pérignon P2 2002 achieved an increase of 54 to 55% in their costs. per bottle, respectively.

According to data from the trading and sales platform LiveTrade, belonging to the English company Burdeux Index, a record was set for the commercialization of 220,000 bottles of champagne, where each was sold for $ 308.50. This drink accounted for 15 of the 20 price increases on the platform in 2021. A tenth of the bottles sold experienced an increase of 30% in their prices.

The regional Champagne 50 sub-index, made up of a current list of 12 bottles of aged champagne and belonging to the main Live-Ex Fine Wine 1000 index, was the one that performed well on the Live-Ex platform, representing an increase in 33.78% this year.

The champagne was exempt from U.S. tariffs on the 25% of taxes on the importation of alcoholic beverages from Europe at the beginning of this year, when Donald Trump was still president of the United States, but with the arrival of Joe Biden to power, these fiscal measures were suspended.

