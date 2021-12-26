Chiapas tragedy: Yuniel and Juan Alberto’s funerals marred Christmas in El Cañafistol

All the pain and bitter drama that the families of the victims of the Mexican tragedy have experienced in Baní, for the past 16 days, has worsened this weekend in this community that had to watch over and bury the remains of Yuniel Mordán , 23 years old, and during this Christmas holiday they watch the corpse of Juan Alberto Soto, brought this Saturday by the Las Américas International Airport (AILA).

Of the 11 bodies that have already been identified by the authorities of both countries, the Dominican Republic and Mexico, of which 8 are banilejos, only the bodies of Yuniel and Juan Alberto Soto have reached the country.

Yuniel’s remains were received in El Cañafistol, his hometown, after 10:00 a.m. on Friday and had to be buried the same day in the afternoon, under the harshest, saddest and heartbreaking expressions of pain from his family members. .

This SaturdayOn Christmas Day, the same scene of crying and pain has been repeated, with the arrival in El Cañafistol, in the mother’s house, of the corpse of Juan Alberto, an electrician, who was in the same trailer in which his cousin Yuniel lost his life , in Chiapas, Mexico, both behind the famous “American dream”, which neither of them managed to achieve, due to the fatal overturning of the van that would take them across the border from Mexico to the United States.

The Dominican authorities had informed the country last Wednesday that by this Friday the 24th, Christmas Eve, the first two bodies of the Dominican victims of the tragedy that occurred in Chiapas, Mexico, would be arriving in the country through the Las Américas International Airport. The information was offered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mirex reported that the next flight that will transport the remains of two other nationals identified in the accident, is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, March 28.

The institution also indicates that to date it has been possible to confirm through fingerprints the death of 11 Dominicans, out of a total of 16 who were traveling in the crashed van.