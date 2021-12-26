Chiquis Rivera received Christmas surrounded by snow and raising the rear

Chiquis Rivera received Christmas surrounded by her family, of snow and with her boyfriend the photographer Emilio Sánchez.

It was Emilio himself who published a series of photographs with his girlfriend, the daughter of the late Mexican singer Jenni Rivera, and where they are seen enjoying the white snow, dressed totally for the occasion with the intention of not spending a moment of cold in the delicious place where they were.

One of the images shows Emilio lying on the snow and Chiquis almost on him, raising his rear that this time is quite covered with clothes, however the pose marks his curves.

“Having the time of my life with my loves !! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ ”was the comment that Chiquis added in Emilio’s publication on his Instagram account.

In the Instagram stories of Chiquis’s account you can see that both Jenicka and Jacqie they were with her on this Christmas Eve and played with cards before opening the Christmas presents.

During this year, Chiquis Rivera has been quite open about her feelings and has told stories that involve her mother or that have been difficult moments for her, such as when Jenni thought that Chiquis was intimately involved with Esteban Loaiza, how did she find out and how she told her siblings about their mother’s passing or when she had a miscarriage at 19 and no one had ever found out until she revealed it on her podcast.

Despite sharing those difficult moments with all the public who adore her, Chiquis has also shared joys and the fact is that the singer has also thought about having children and remarrying, all thanks to the love that Emilio and her feel.

“Many people ask me: are you going to get married again? Do you still believe in love? Is Emilio the candidate? They ask me that question all the time and right now he is the candidate. Right now I wouldn’t mind getting married again. He has honestly made me think about having children more than I had all my life, ”Chiquis had revealed.

And we have seen how their love has grown: recently they revealed a moment of intimacy and complicity in which they gave each other a little tongue kiss during a date.

Keep reading: In Suelta la Sopa they remember Chiquis Rivera and her sensual hip movement: “Almost like Shakira”

Chiquis Rivera revealed that she lost a baby at age 19

Rosie Rivera, Jenni Rivera’s sister, cries without consolation and assures that she was called a shoplifter

This is how Chiquis Rivera found out about the tragic death of Jenni Rivera