Christian Nodal revealed what will happen to his inheritance when he marries Belinda

The young singer Christian nodal He told in an interview that he plans to make a will to distribute his inheritance when he dies and among the beneficiaries would be his future wife Belinda.

“If she is my wife and the mother of my children, of course she is (she will be my heir) ”, was the phrase the artist said to “Ventaneando”.

In the conversation with the television program, he revealed that he has not yet made the official document in case he dies. “I still don’t have a will because, really, I don’t have to leave a child or someone else. I do not have that responsibility yet, but of course I am going to do it when I consider that I am in a bigger stage and my career is more finished, “he said.

Christian Nodal also dismissed Andrea Legarreta’s suggestion that they marry separately.

“Each one has tocharge of his life, I say it with all due respect. I would never dare to give an opinion on someone else without knowing that person. I don’t know (Andrea), but I send her a lot of love, a lot of blessings and a lot of good vibes ”, he concluded.

When will Christian Nodal and Belinda’s wedding be?

At the moment, the exact date of the wedding of the famous couple who got engaged in May is not known.

“(The wedding) remains undated. The truth is that we are trying to make it the best moment in every way. There is no date, but we are already working on it ”, he commented.

About the possibility of having children in the future, Christian Nodal advanced: “(Regarding having children) God’s plans are perfect and we are on the path in which God is guiding us and for now that is all there is”.

The romance between artists began two years ago in Dallas at the Radio Awards.

At these awards Belinda got off the stage while singing her hit ‘Amor a primer vista’ and took him out to dance.

“He took me out to dance and I did not see it out of the ordinary,” said the interpreter in an interview with People about his first meeting with the actress. “It made me beautiful”, added.

Then, months later, they coincided in the La Voz contest in Mexico. “There was a lot of love from there, from the beginning of La Voz”Belinda told the magazine.

In this sense, the celebrity added: “Obviously we kept working, each one on their own things and so on, and after a month and a bit it was when we started talking and connecting in a different way. We had to be together, it was something that had to happen ”.