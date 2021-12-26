Chronology: These are the main milestones of the disintegration of the USSR

The main milestones in the process of disintegration of the Soviet Union, which has been 30 years old, were the following:

-16 November 1988: The Estonian Parliament proclaims the primacy of its laws over those in force in the Soviet Union, a decision annulled on the 26th of the same month by the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR.

-11 March 1990: The Lithuanian Parliament passes the law on the restoration of independence.

-13 March 1990: The top leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, declares the proclamation of the Lithuanian Parliament illegal. On the same day the Congress of People’s Deputies of the USSR establishes a presidential regime.

-July 13, 1990: Gorbachev is reelected Secretary General at the XXVIII Congress of the CPSU, which will also be the last. Previously, on July 11, Borís Yeltsin announced his withdrawal from the party in a session of Congress.

-24 November 1990: The draft of the Treaty of the Union that defines the structures of a Union of Soviet Sovereign Republics and that will replace the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics defined in 1922 is made public.

-20 December 1990: The USSR Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eduard Shevardnadze, resigns in protest at “the advance of the dictatorship” after five years in office.

-January 11, 1991: Soviet Army soldiers seize strategic buildings in Vilna, the Lithuanian capital, and fire into the crowd. Fourteen dead.

-16 January 1991: The Soviet Army represses pro-independence demonstrations in Riga, the Latvian capital. Five dead.

-17 March 1991: 76.4% of the citizens of the USSR vote in favor of maintaining the Union. The three Baltic republics, in addition to Georgia, Moldova and Armenia, boycott the plebiscite.

-12 June 1991: Borís Yeltsin is elected by universal suffrage President of the Russian Federation with 57.3% of the votes. Yeltsin thus becomes the first democratically elected president in the history of Russia.

-1 July 1991: The Warsaw Pact, founded in 1955 as a counterweight to NATO, is dissolved in Prague.

-19 August 1991: Eight high officials of the Government, the Party and the Army assume the leadership of the State, declare the state of emergency and detain Gorbachev for three days in his summer residence in Foros (Crimea, Ukraine), alleging questions of Health. The coup plotters intend to thwart the signing of the new Union Treaty, scheduled for the 20th. Yeltsin leads the resistance from the White House, seat of the Russian Parliament.

-20 August 1991: Estonia proclaims its independence. Latvia follows on August 21, Ukraine on August 24, Moldova on 27, Azerbaijan on 30 and Kyrgyzstan on August 31.

-21 August 1991: The coup attempt fails and the conspirators are arrested.

-23 August 1991: Yeltsin signs decree on the provisional suspension of the activities of the Communist Party of Russia.

-24 August 1991: Mikhail Gorbachev resigns as secretary general of the CPSU.

-August 29, 1991: The Supreme Soviet of the USSR is dissolved after the activities of the CPSU have been suspended throughout the Union.

-1 September 1991: The Central Asian Republic of Uzbekistan proclaims its independence. Tajikistan second on September 9, Armenia on 21 and Turkmenistan on September 27.

-2 September 1991: The United States recognizes the independence of the three Baltic republics.

-6 September 1991: The Council of State of the USSR recognizes the independence of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

-11 October 1991: The KGB (secret services) is abolished and replaced by four independent services.

-6 November 1991: Yeltsin outlaws the Communist Party of Russia and the USSR (CPSU).

-8 December 1991: The presidents of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus declare that the Soviet Union “no longer exists” and decide to found a Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) open to all the States of the former Union.

-16 December 1991: Kazakhstan is the last republic to proclaim its independence.

-24 December 1991: Russia becomes a permanent member of the UN Security Council, replacing the USSR.

-25 December 1991: Gorbachev announces his resignation and the “disintegration” of the USSR in a televised address. Simultaneously, the Soviet flag is lowered from the dome of the Kremlin and half an hour later the tricolor of Russia is raised.

-December 26, 1991: The Supreme Soviet of the USSR accepts the resignation of Gorbachev, recognizes the disappearance of the Union and signs its dissolution.