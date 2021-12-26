Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar, this was the Christmas of the great stars of world football – Prensa Libre

Cristiano Ronaldo’s team will play next Monday, December 27, against Newcastle United, at 2:00 p.m., as part of the Boxing Day date, which was affected with the suspension of three games as a result of covi-19.

The Manchester United striker published a photo with his partner Georgina Rodríguez and their four children dressed in red, while the rest of his family appears behind, including his mother María Dolores dos Santos.

For his part, the Argentine and PSG star, Lionel Messi, shared the Christmas photo together with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, together with their children Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. The five are dressed in red and the Christmas tree and Santa Claus appear.

The Argentine closed the year with one of the stars of Paris SG and with the satisfaction of having won his seventh Ballon d’Or, in 2021 where his greatest success was lifting the Copa América with the Argentine National Team and the Copa del Rey with him. Barcelona.

Other images the Brazilian Neymar Jr, who is recovering from an injury, enjoys family vacations and showed it with several photos published on his Instagram account.

The leagues of Europe, including Spain, Italy, France and Germany took the Christmas break except for England that on Sunday and Monday will play the traditional day of Boxing Day,