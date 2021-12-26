Cruz Azul players who must convince in the Clausura 2022 to continue

Cruz Azul has confirmed at the moment a total of three casualties on campus for him Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament, and five other soccer players who did not travel to Cancun to do the preseason on the beach and who will no longer continue in the team led by Juan Reynoso for the following year.

However, there were some other players who were ‘saved’, because despite the fact that their names came to be heard among those who they could leave the club, received a new chance and they did make the trip to Caribbean to carry out the work of preseason, so the next tournament will be forced to convince the strategist not to leave in the summer.

Romulo Otero

The Venezuelan soccer player arrived as one of the two reinforcements to Cruz Azul After he conquered the ninth star, with the aim of fighting for the two-time championship, however, he kept working on his adaptation to the height of Mexico City and was able to show very little on the field; even so, Juan Reynoso decided to give him a second chance and will keep him on campus for the Closing 2022.

Luis Angel Mendoza

A similar situation is the one that the ‘Quick’ Mendoza, since it was the other reinforcement that came to Machine in the summer of this year, however, a injury At the beginning of the tournament he took him away from the courts and he could not demonstrate his potential much, and although much was said about his possible exit, Yes it was part of the preseason heading to Closing 2022, so you will have a new opportunity to convince Juan Reynoso.

Bryan angle

With the arrival of Christian Tabó and the permanence of Jonathan Rodriguez, as well as Santiago Gimenez, the Ecuadorian forward will have more competition in attack to add minutes on the court, so the little that came to grant Juan Reynoso you should make the most of it, coupled with you have not yet signed your renewal Y your contract expires in June 2022, so if not convince, it would be your last semester at La Noria.

Adrian Aldrete

At the end of Opening 2021, there was much speculation about the possible departure of Adrian Aldrete of the club, because after his knee operation in June, the side could not regain his level, and even, lost ownership, because Ignacio Rivero or even Roberto Alvarado came to occupy his position, but he did not leave, becausehas made the preseason for the Clausura 2022, however, with the possible arrival of Alejandro Mayorga, Aldrete would have less opportunity to jump onto the pitch, so if he doesn’t take advantage of the few minutes he has, it would be his last tournament with The Machine, where also His contract expires in June 2022.

‘Shaggy’ Martinez

Little has been said about the charismatic ‘Shaggy ‘Martinez, but the reality is that after conquering the ninth star, he only renewed his contract for one year, that is, his bond in Blue Cross expires in June 2022 And so far no new extension has been mentioned, so if this tournament is not convincing, it could also be his last months with the light blue shirt, because in addition Juan Escobar it remains firm immovable on the right side.