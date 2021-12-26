Cryptocurrency cards: what are they for and how to order them for free

Argentina is positioned as the tenth country in the global Chainalysis ranking with the most cryptocurrency investors. In this context, more and more Argentines adopt them to save without limits or stocks; and to generate returns in digital dollars.

But they not only serve as a store of value: today they also may to deposit cryptocurrencies in cryptographic cards of the payment processors Visa and Mastercard to buy in physical stores and through e-commerce products; and also to pay for streaming services.

In addition, these cards can not only be used within Argentina, but also in the United States, Europe and in any country in the world.

Prepaid cryptocurrency cards from Argentine fintechs: everything you need to know

This year, local exchanges Lemon Cash, Buenbit and Lemon launched prepaid cards that can be used both in digital stores (for example, to pay for service platforms such as Spotify, Netflix or Steam) and physical ones.

Here’s what each card offers and how to use it.

Lemon Cash

Lemon Cash Card

The Argentine fintech launched its own Visa prepaid card which works as an extension of the Lemon Cash mobile application.

It is a card that has no maintenance cost and to be used, The Lemon Cash digital wallet must be funded with money.

Every time a person makes a payment with the card, the app automatically returns 2% in Bitcoin.

Another point to highlight is that the card can not only be funded with Argentine pesos, but also with stable cryptocurrencies such as DAI and USDT. The card automatically converts cryptocurrencies to pesos to pay for the service or product and finally returns 2% in Bitcoin.

“This configuration is reversible and can be changed at any time. You will not be able to make ‘multi-currency’ purchases, that is, it will be paid in pesos or in DAI, but not in a combination of both currencies. The merchant always receives pesos in both cases and from Lemon the conversion is carried out automatically regardless of the chosen digital currency “, explains Marcelo Cavazzolli, CEO of fintech.

Good bit

Buenbit card

This year, Argentine fintech Buenbit launched its own Mastercard credit card that reimburses 2% in any cryptocurrency at random.

To use it, it is necessary to have a balance in Argentine pesos in the Buenbit account.

A differential of the fintech prepaid card is that the cost of renewal and maintenance of the plastic is zero pesos.

Belo

Belo card

The cryptocurrency trading app Belo also launched its prepaid Mastercard card weeks ago.

It is a plastic with no maintenance or issuance cost that is used to pay with cryptocurrencies.

For it, The user must set in the Belo mobile application what cryptocurrency he wants to spend and allocate to the prepaid card, such as DAI and USDT.

Automatically, the digital balance is transformed into Argentine pesos to pay for any service or product.

International cryptocurrency cards

Argentines can also acquire prepaid cards in foreign companies to pay with cryptocurrencies, as is the case with Pay with moon and Xapo. What each company is about and how they are ordered.

Pay with moon

Pay with moon digital card.

The company Pay with moon offers a prepaid card called “Moon Visa” which is 100% digital. That is, there is no physical card or physical plastic.

To anchor it, you have to load it with cryptocurrencies and automatically, the card converts to dollars to pay anywhere Visa cards are accepted.

But there is fine print: once funds have been loaded onto a card, those funds cannot be transferred or withdrawn. That is, they have to be spent yes or yes.

Xapo

Xapo credit card.

Xapo is a cryptocurrency custody company that was created by an Argentine businessman named Wenceslao Casares.

In 2014, the firm created a maximum security system for storing its users’ bitcoins; consisting of the protection of private keys in physical vaults distributed throughout the world.

Today, Xapo is a digital bank with a strong commitment to cryptocurrencies and one of the verticals it offers they are debit cards. To obtain it, you have to pay an annual subscription of US $ 150.

To handle this debit card you have to open a digital account in Xapo, which serves to manage expenses; activate and deactivate payments abroad; manage card security; among other functionalities.

In that same app, users must fund the debit card with any currency and each time a payment is made, Xapo refunds 1.1% of the total purchase.