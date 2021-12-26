Cuba celebrates alive and joyful ›Culture› Granma

Photo: Granma

In this Cuba, the impossible will always be possible! Said, in his most recent speech, the First Secretary of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez. As challenging as it may seem, certainty is a reason more than known to the Cuban people, who by dint of defending it, and in the heat of a hard year but incapable of intimidating it, has earned the right to joy.

The enthusiasm of living Cuba, although it is despite some, will flood the parks, squares, neighborhoods … this end of the year with laughter, dances, dances, dramatizations, paintings, art in general. The proposal comes from the hand of the Ministry of Culture, to celebrate the Triumph of the Revolution day from beauty, in commemoration of its 63rd anniversary.

There are plenty of reasons for the celebration that means arriving to the date, having vaccinated the majority of its population against COVID-19, along with many other reasons – such as having shown the disbelievers that the Cuban people consolidate their destinies in pursuit of the socialism– a group of actions is added that, without neglecting protection in the face of the pandemic, represent moments of satisfaction and enjoyment of Cubans.

At the national level, the 14th Havana Biennial, the Handicraft Fair, and the film is screened The oldest, by Rigoberto López, until January 2. In the provinces, the performances of concert bands, theatrical and dance performances, the presentation of amateur artists, the ahs and members of the José Martí brigades, children’s songs, historical tours, book presentations and workshops continue of creation.

Havana opens to the Cuba Va Jornada. Up to 46 vulnerable neighborhoods of the 15 municipalities will arrive, from today until Wednesday 29, more than one hundred groups and artistic units. The Coppelia ice cream parlor and John Lennon park are added, and in the central corner of Prado and Neptuno, tonight the Arsenio Rodríguez Ensemble and the Jorrín Orchestra will perform.

The 1st. In January, all of Cuba will enjoy the dances that will reach all the municipalities of the capital.

In Matanzas, on January 2, the longest theater performance will take place, by Teatro de las Estaciones; in Pinar del Río, the 1st. and on the 2nd there will be a Cuba Baila; in Artemisa, on the 2nd, children’s songs; in Mayabeque, in San José de las Lajas, on the 9th there will be a gala for the 11th anniversary of the founding of the province, and in Santiago de Cuba there will be no lack of the traditional Flag Festival.

Provincial festivals of the song Cuba how beautiful is Cuba and Singing to the Revolution (the latter, simultaneously, on January 2, throughout the country); the Parrandas de Remedios (until the 28th), and the dinners at the end of the year, accompanied by musical shows, and the Gala of the Cuban National Ballet Alicia Alonso, on the 1st. January at 5:00 pm, on the Cubavisión Channel, are other options that our people can enjoy.