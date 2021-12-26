Cynthia Rodríguez, this is how she celebrated Christmas, shares in a photo

Cynthia Rodríguez, the doll that everyone asked for at Christmas | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez, reappeared in a snapshot on Instagram in which she appears in a black dress at the foot of a large Christmas tree.

The Coahuila, Cynthia Rodríguez, appears in a recent postcard in which she wears a black dress while modeling in a very Christmas image in which a Christmas pine appears in the background and several gifts.

The pretty one “mexican youtuber“, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, standing figure wearing a flirty black dress that she framed with a belt with a small bow at the front.

The Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend, He was happy and wasting a big smile with which he has captivated his 3.4 million subscribers, to whom he sent a beautiful Christmas message in which he expressed hope for a beautiful evening for his loyal fans.

Merry Christmas! Health love and blessings for you and your whole family, it reads in the postcard that appears from Instagram.

Cynthia Rodríguez, the doll that everyone asked for at Christmas. Photo: Instagram Capture



Apparently, for Cynthia Rodríguez it has been a good year and it was the host of Venga la Alegría who reflected it through his eyes in two of the postcards he shared from his Instagram account.

Merry Christmas, precious! Congratulations doll! I love you, Merry Christmas! I love you, Merry Christmas Cynthia !!, Merry Christmas pretty, Because they like to display brands, I love you, The gifts … how pretty

The “singer-songwriter“She has become the most beloved Instagram celebrity so this moment would not be the exception and it was Internet users who once again received one of the 37-year-old famous postcards with great affection.

The actress of “Educating Nina“,” A corazón Abierto “, and” Mujer purchased “, among other productions, have already expressed one of their great wishes for this Christmas.

The 37-year-old famous, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, expressed her plans to become a mother and hopes that her dream will come true when the next year 2022 begins.

It would be the denoted one “Rump princess“who manifested it before the” Venga la Alegría “program in which he collaborates after commenting on a character characterized by” Capi “Pérez who” hoped to have a nursery in the production. ”

Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz’s comment would not fail to cause great astonishment and various suspicions that perhaps she already harbors a Carlitos or a little Cynthia in her womb.