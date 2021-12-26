Daughter of Carmen Salinas broke the silence about the will left by her mother

After several weeks of the sensitive death of Carmen Salinas, her daughter María Eugenia Plascencia revealed that they have not yet read the will that her mother left.

And it is that the family is still very affected by the physical departure of the leading actress and for that reason, they have focused on making her the novenary in honor of Salinas.

According to what he told the media, Plascencia is in no “rush” to fix what his mother wrote in the will.

“If he left a will, that will be seen later“, He began explaining.

For her, it is in bad taste to think about the material goods that her mother left shortly after her death, so she will let time pass to begin to deal with these matters.

“I have not thought about any of that because first for me it is respect for my mother with her novenario and with all this because it is horrible to be thinking about those things from the beginning. Everything must be fixed and it will be seen in time, right now there is no rush, really“, He expressed.

Christmas without Carmen Salinas

Regarding her family’s Christmas plans, María Eugenia revealed that they will celebrate the Christmas holidays at her mother’s house, as she would have wanted in life.

“We are going to get together with the whole family at my mother’s house, we are all going to be there, because she would have wanted it that way, as we always did with her and then we will be there”, He commented.

Recall that the lead actress died on December 9 after spending a month hospitalized in Mexico City due to a stroke that she suffered at home.

“With deep sorrow, we inform you that the first actress Carmen Salinas, passed away today, December 9, 2021. Details about the funeral services will be informed later. We appreciate all the messages of support and expressions of respect towards our family. As well as the expressions of affection and prayers that they offered to our beloved Carmelita Salinas ”, the family announced through the actress’s social networks at that sad moment.

Did you leave unfinished professional projects?

Many of the actress’s fans are concerned that she has left some unfinished acting projects, because just when the unfortunate accident happened, Salinas was coming home after recording scenes for a soap opera.

When in doubt, his nephew Gustavo Brinoes clarified that there was no pending work except for the Mexican melodrama in which they had to change the character.

“Unfinished no, only the novel, the others finished. There is a date for Eugenio Derbez’s film, I cannot say it, he is the one who has to say it and there are two more films: one that he filmed in Cochabamba, Bolivia and one that he has canned called ‘Los Cuatro Maras’ Those are the three film projects that he left, ”he commented.