Did the Simpsons predict the premiere of the new Matrix movie?

Fans of the most famous yellow family on television, The Simpsons, have already gotten used to finding old episodes that predict situations that happen in the present: since the arrival of Donald trump to the presidency of the United States, to the space trips of the tycoon Richard Branson, just to give a few examples.

But now they are astonished by a tweet that has gone viral and that realizes that an episode of the series also predicted the premiere of the new action and science fiction film The Matrix Resurrections.

can’t believe the Simpsons predicted the Matrix Resurrections pic.twitter.com/nwDGIh5gFZ – the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) December 22, 2021

It’s not a joke, on social networks an image is being shared that belongs to an episode of season 15 (‘The Ziff Who Came to Dinner’) in which Homer, his children and the children of his neighbor Flanders go to a cinema and You can see in one scene a poster of the famous movie starring Keanu Reeves that says: A Matrix Christmas.

Actor Keanu Reeves plays the character Neo again in the new movie “The Matrix: Resurrections.” ( Supplied )

The Matrix: Resurrections features a Neo (Keanu Reeves) who remembers nothing of his cybernetic and existential adventures, with one foot in the Matrix and the other in reality. The character now works as a video game designer and goes to a therapist who prescribes blue pills to keep him in the dark.