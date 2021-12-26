Diego Lainez would leave Betis and has three options





PHOTO: Courtesy | @RealBetis

It seems that the race of Diego lainez could take a new course in the following days and is that the Mexican soccer player is wanted by three teams of the Spanish League and in the Betis They want to give him an outlet so that he has minutes on another team.

According to various media in The league, the future of the Mexican Olympic medalist would be with him Elche, Mallorca or Espanyol in Barcelona, teams from the bottom of the table, but with which the youth squad of the Eagles he would surely have minutes of activity.

Manuel Pellegrini, Chilean technician of the Real Betis, contemplate Lainez as a player to dispute the Copa del Rey, but it is very little activity, so both management and player plan that he can raise his level with more minutes in the local tournament.

At the moment Diego lainez has only had 20 minutes of activity within The league, a very low amount for a semester.

It should be remembered that Diego lainez He missed many minutes due to absence at Betis, since first he was with the Mexico National Team, which won the bronze medal in Tokyo 2020, and later an injury marginalized him from the pitch.

The youth squad of America He has already obtained Spanish nationality, this is an advantage for his career, because he began with the processing of the community passport, with which he will no longer occupy a foreign place once he has one, which will open more doors in any team within Europe, in case the Real Betis they no longer want to have him within their squad, although at the moment it is said that they only want to give it up for three months to one of the three teams mentioned above.

