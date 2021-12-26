Diego Lainez’s three options to continue in Spain

Editorial Mediotiempo

Given the little activity of Diego Lainez with Betis, the Andalusian squad will look for an accommodation to the Mexican striker so that get out on loan for six months and have minutes of play, because it does not enter into the plans of Manuel Pellegrini.

Teams like Elche, Mallorca and Espanyol, are the three options that are handled in the Iberian press for Lainez to continue his career as a professional in Spain, where arrived in january 2019.

Why should Lainez leave Betis?

Lainez has already started the process to be a community player and thus not against as a foreign footballer, which will give a plus for the immediate future. So far this season, the Mexican national team has reaped most of his minutes in the Copa del Rey, because in the first semester of The League barely adds 20 minutes of activity.

The Mexican has disputed only two league games, both entering exchange, without having scored goals or providing assists. On the other hand, managed to score a goal in each of the first two matches of the Copa del Rey against Alicante and Talavera.

It should be remembered that Lainez missed the Betis preseason and the start of the campaign in Spain, first for being at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with the National Team and then because in that same tournament he injured his ankle and that kept him off the court for almost two and a half months.