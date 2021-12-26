Diocese of Brooklyn gathers its parishioners at Christmas

For the second year in a row, celebrations and religious services around the city were overshadowed by the pandemic.

However, the new bishop of the Diocese of Brooklyn, Richard Brennan, who led the Mass this Christmas day in the Basilica of the Cathedral of Santiago, pointed out that it serves as an opportunity to deliver a message of hope.

“The celebration of Christmas is more important in this time of pandemic because we need good news and the gospel of Christmas gives us good news, the news of the presence of God in our midst,” explains Brennan.

The celebrations in celebration of the birth of the child Jesus by the Diocese of Brooklyn were held in three masses. Two of them on Christmas Eve and one last on Christmas morning. They were between 20 and 25 parishioners who managed to attend. The low attendance is attributed to the increase in coronavirus infections that are currently registered in the city, but for Elina it was important to be present.

And according to Elina Cruz, a parishioner: “For us, to celebrate the birth of Jesus, which is the most beautiful gift that we could receive. The message that he sent to all is that never lose faith and that it is a special day for us and always keep faith and love for each other. “

This is Bishop Brennan’s first Christmas as he heads the Diocese that serves Brooklyn and Queens and ensures that churches continue to practice biosecurity measures that protect the community from possible contagions: “Generally, we are practicing the things that are here in New York for example the masks and taking care of each other “.

And despite the situation, the pastor of the parish, Bryan Patterson, sends a message of encouragement for those who are going through difficult times on these important dates: “Today is the day of love that Jesus was born so that all of us can live beyond problems, beyond illness or pain “.

